Joe Biden has signed an executive order reversing Trump-era abortion restrictions.
It is part of their pro-death Democratic platform. If you voted for Democrats, you are accountable for all that they do.
Even if you say that you don’t personally believe in abortion, your vote put them in power. Just as a driver for a bank robbery is an accessory to the crime; your vote made you an accessory to murder.
The souls of 65 million babies are in heaven. Do you think God doesn’t hear the cries of these 65 million, who were so carefully knit together only to be ripped apart by abortion?
What will you say to these children on your judgment day (Luke 11:31)?
I do believe they will ask you. Do you think you can say Jesus Christ is Lord and you’re saved? You need to read Matthew 25:31-46 and see if you are a goat or a sheep. Satan has blinded many to the human cruelty of your simple vote.
The Democratic Party has become so politically correct that it is now morally wrong.
Karl Rosenbaum
Stoystown
