The Democrats seem to have mostly won. I, being a Republican, turned Independent and voted a straight Republican ticket because of our border crisis and Second Amendment gun rights were not a big issue.
The Republicans lost long before the Nov. 8 vote because of their stance on abortion and issues on the LGBTQ people.
When Sen. Doug Mastriano’s stance on this was published, I knew he would lose. There is an awful lot of women and apparently a lot of LGBTQ people who vote, and Mastriano lost them.
I could see the writing on the wall.
They, the Republicans, dug themselves a hole. Politicians have a mind of their own and are entitled to their opinions, but they are elected by the people to pursue their views, not a politician’s personal view.
The Democrats sure jumped on the rights of women. The Republicans now know the wrath of women. Sometimes, you have to keep personal views to yourself and cater to your constituents. At least Mastriano let us know what he thinks.
I had problems with Dr. Mehmet Oz. I didn’t think he was a true Pennsylvanian.
John Fetterman – I think voters felt sorry for him with his health problem, even though he looked like a Mafia hitman. Josh Shapiro, well he is a typical Democrat, who will push Democrats’ ideas.
I, being a constitutionalist, believe it doesn’t make much difference who is elected as long as they follow the U.S. Constitution.
So, now we have to live with how we voted, until the next time.
Ken Buck
Stonycreek Township
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.