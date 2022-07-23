In a recent social commentary in The Tribune-Democrat a question was asked in the general election, who do you think you would vote for, the Republican or Democratic candidate? The person’s answer was if I vote Democrat you will have high inflation and high gas prices.
If I vote Republican, we will have low or no inflation and low gas prices. It only makes sense when you have policies from the president that are creating these problems that a Democratic senator or congressman would vote with their leader, the president.
Larry Summers, former Secretary of the Treasury under Barack Obama, stated on July 13, 2021, that he is more worried than ever that Joe Biden’s spending is going to cost more and spike inflation.
Then on June 24, he said, we will need a severe recession and years of high unemployment to get this inflation down.
Also all the terrible chaos at the southern border created by the president’s policies. Don’t forget what Biden said during the primary that he would get rid of fossil fuels.
So even though the present Democratic candidate for governor said he changed his mind on getting rid of fracking, he will follow the policies of the leader of their party, the president.
If you have voter remorse for the president, think multiple times who you will vote for in the general election, so we can put our country back on the right track.
R.L. Wissinger
Johnstown
