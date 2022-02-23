Our lawmakers who run our nation say that the reason the price of gas is so high is because the price we have to pay for the oil we get from the Middle East. It is now pushing $100 a barrel.
Since 1976, I have not seen anything on the news or even talking about why our government is sending our Alaskan oil to China. We are talking 800,000 barrels a day coming from Barrow, Alaska, being shipped down to Valdez, Alaska, put on an oil tanker and shipped West to China, which by the way is not a friend of the Untied States of America.
Why aren’t our news stations bringing this to the attention of our lawmakers?
This equals to 292,000,000 barrels of oil each year that we in America can use.
We get 19 gallons of gas from each 30-gallon barrel of oil. Gasoline taxes per gallon of gas in Pennsylvania is 77 cents. The highest in the nation.
Wake-up and vote these lawmakers out of office.
Carl Felton
Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Seward
