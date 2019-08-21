The political climate in Cambria County is changing dramatically. That may be hard to believe when one looks at the current elected officials in our county. One political party has held, and continues to hold, nearly all elected offices in Cambria County. The only exception is one county commissioner, and that is required by law.
In my lifetime of 69 years, I don’t think that we have had one Republican District Attorney or Common Pleas Judge.
Democrats once held a two to one voter registration advantage over Republicans in our county. That lead has dwindled significantly. They still hold an approximate 5,500 voter edge. But, the most recent general election tells a different story regarding who holds an advantage in a county whose citizens still proudly cling to their guns and Bible.
Because of Cambria County values, Republican candidates who share our principles were able to carry Cambria County in six of the seven offices on the 2018 General Election ballot.
The Democratic Party of our parents represented the values of the average working class family. That party now stands for open borders, illegal immigration, free giveaways to illegal immigrants (including free health care), sanctuary cities, excessive gun control, unrestricted abortion, socialism and many other issues that adversely affect many of us and our way of life.
Our current county elected officials continue to support that party.
Now is the time to send a message to our county elected officials.
Vote values, not party in 2019.
W. John Pudliner
Johnstown
