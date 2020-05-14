Stay united Democratic voters. You are intelligent. You know good from evil. You are not fooled by lies, deception, extortion, bribery and deceit.
You have been insulted for three plus years of vulgarity coming from the White House. You have witnessed paucity of character and felt genuine embarrassment and despair that this president represents your country, the most powerful country in the world. Your values are not his values.
When intelligence agencies warned this president in January and February about an imminent virus outbreak in the U.S., Trump ignored the warnings, played golf and went to campaign rallies to insult people. The coronavirus has now claimed 83,082 American lives, with 1.4 million confirmed cases to date.
You have never heard this president apologize for anything he does, a mental health point of reference signaling a troubling psychopathology. And it is no wonder that you are angry that this repulsive president has cheated, with Russian assistance, in the election, tried to cheat again in Ukraine, was impeached and can you believe, has still not released his tax returns? When will justice prevail?
Be vigilant in the months ahead, and do not be surprised by Republican efforts to undermine the election. They are masters at suppressing voter turnout.
Vote for justice. Our country needs to be pulled from the sewer, so we can breathe Trump-free air again.
Edward T. Makuchan
West Hills
