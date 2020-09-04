President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are failing. The economy is wrecked. The deficit is astronomical. Unemployment is at historic levels. A deadly pandemic is claiming more than 1,000 American lives every day.
Trump has been rightfully impeached.
He continues to denigrate the Supreme Court, security agencies, the U.S. Postal Service, the Free Press, medical experts and allied nations. In short, Trump denigrates anything not Trump and anyone not Vladmir Putin.
Republican politicians, including our own, cower at Trump’s feet. They are unwilling or too cowardly to defend the rule of law, equality, bipartisanship or the health and well-being of American citizens and democracy.
Republicans support compromising your right to free and fair elections, the spectacular failure to combat COVID-19, and of course, flagrant payoffs to wealthy international corporations, bankers, billionaires and despot leaders worldwide.
We can send these cowards and failures packing on Nov. 3. “Make America Great Again” was always just a silly slogan – not a plan.
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Democrats have your back. They believe in fair and free elections. They believe that science is real, all lives matter – including Black lives, workers should be paid a living wage for a fair days work, that corporations are not people, money is not fair speech, and that affordable quality health care is a human right not a commodity sold to the highest bidder.
Help build America back – better this time. Vote for the party with a plan.
Defeat the party with an empty slogan.
Vote Democrat top to bottom.
Richard Chapman
Johnstown
