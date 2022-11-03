Voters who decide to vote out their current legislator due to opposition to that lawmaker’s positions on certain issues will experience consequences if they are successful, especially if that lawmaker has been in office for some time.
The new lawmaker will have low seniority and lack connections with other lawmakers to get bills passed that will benefit their constituents.
Also, employees in the new lawmaker’s offices will lack the experience and knowledge to efficiently service the needs of the new lawmaker’s constituents for some time.
Voters must make sure their reason for voting against their current lawmaker is serious enough to suffer those consequences.
Melvin Fees
Cresson
