I am writing this letter to thank the volunteers who put in countless hours to organize the holiday and community activities throughout the year.
From the AAABA Tournament, to the Christmas events in Central Park and everything in between, these hardworking men and women give their time and talents to produce activities that bring the community together.
While these activities may not solve all the problems and negativity our community faces, they provide opportunities for neighbors and friends to come together and enjoy all that our area has to offer.
Thank you once again and best of luck with planning events for 2020 and beyond.
Edward Sheets
Johnstown
