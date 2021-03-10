Are you aware that the rates of women dying during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period increase at an alarming rate every year?
As United States citizens, we should be ashamed of our developed country that dreadfully fails our mothers. Compared to 11 other developed countries, the U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate (Melillo, 2020).
When looking at the data, maternal death is from pregnancy until 42 days after delivery, excluding accidental or incidental causes.
From 2008-2015, the severe maternal morbidity rate increased 45% for the U.S., from 101.3 to 146.6 per 10,000 hospitalized deliveries.
Of approximately 700 maternal deaths each year, two-thirds are preventable, with most deaths occurring after childbirth in the postpartum period.
The data are alarming and unacceptable. The people of this community, state and nation should demand change now.
Mandate the attention of your local government officials to this significant problem.
Two changes that can vastly improve maternal care and decrease mortality rates are extended insurance coverage for all mothers and increased postpartum follow-up appointments.
Our officials must establish a policy to require insurance coverage, from conception to one year postpartum. They must also advocate for follow-up appointments, starting a week after delivery and lasting one year.
We need to loudly voice our concerns to stop this increasing mortality rate and protect our mothers.
Kristine Williams
Ebensburg
