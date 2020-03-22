In reference to the coronavirus, which has been spreading fast throughout the United States and other countries.
I take all natural vitamins faithfully every day without fail. Why not? I am sure there may be a vitamin out there that can, in some way, slow it down. I really think, in a natural vitamin, there has to be something to slow it down until a cure is in the process. Yes, vitamins do work. But do not forget your prayers.
They also work. Why not?
Larry Dropko
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.