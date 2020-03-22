In reference to the coronavirus, which has been spreading fast throughout the United States and other countries.

I take all natural vitamins faithfully every day without fail. Why not? I am sure there may be a vitamin out there that can, in some way, slow it down. I really think, in a natural vitamin, there has to be something to slow it down until a cure is in the process. Yes, vitamins do work. But do not forget your prayers.

They also work. Why not?

Larry Dropko

Johnstown

