I thought that the COVID-19 caused a respiratory disease. Apparently, it affects the brains in public officials instead. That’s the only explanation I can think of to explain some of the edicts that have been published.
For example, anyone who has ever worked with teenagers/college students, and I have, knows what happens when young people have a winter break or even a snow day. Does anyone really expect them to stay home?
Now, the governor is proposing temporary release of prison inmates to keep them from contracting the virus. These persons are currently isolated from the general population so we will turn them loose to contact infected persons.
Right now, they have three meals, a bed and a roof over their heads, but what will become of them when released? They will have no jobs, no way to support themselves in society. Why would anyone think that law breakers won’t continue to break laws in order to survive?
The school year actually runs until June 30. If, as is hoped, we can reopen the economy some time in May, could the students have the opportunity to close their school year with some semblance of normality? Things such as proms, graduations and saying so long to their classmates means a great deal to young people. Can’t we, for once, be sensible instead of panicking?
E.J. Mostoller
Johnstown
