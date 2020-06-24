In response to the letter written on June 3 (“Support impeachment of Gov. Wolf”), I see this as nothing but a political statement against Democrats.
This pandemic affects us all. We are all supposed to be together for all of our citizens throughout our country, young and old. To say that 60% of deaths happened in nursing homes tells me the writer seems to think these lives lost do not matter. Whatever political party you support, any life lost to this virus is very sad.
Governors all over our country had shut down to try to stop the spread of COVID-19, both Democrats and Republicans. I pray the states that have opened early do not cause a second wave of this virus.
To insinuate the continuing shutdown of these states will cause more deaths is ridiculous.
To pressure our elected officials at this time when more than 100,000 people have died is not the way our society should work.
I’ll pray, not just for Pennsylvania, but for all of our citizens of this country.
Fred Gresco
Patton
