A few weeks ago, there was an article in The Tribune-Democrat regarding the placement of the Virgin Mary bronze and iron statue that once stood in the central niche of the former Immaculate Conception Church on Broad Street.
This was accomplished through the donation of the statue by the Rev. George Gulash of Resurrection Parish and the work of Steven Biter and Chad Pysher, of the Stella Property Development & Event Production, who had the statue placed on a pedestal on Chestnut Street.
This statue was always important to me because my great-grandparents, Joseph and Katherine Koch, had donated the funds to purchase the statue and have it transported from Europe when the church was constructed.
As a child, I would look at the statue from the sidewalk below and my grandmother would speak to me about my great-grandparents and how important the church was to them.
After reading the newspaper article, my first thought was to see the statue, photograph it and touch it, which I did, feeling honored to do so. It was like embracing a piece of family history.
In addition, the statues of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and St. Columba were also removed from St. Columba’s church and placed nearby on Chestnut Street. As a former member of that parish for more than 30 years, I am now able to view the statues at eye-level and appreciate their artistic beauty.
Finally, I wish to thank all those who were involved in this project and to everyone who continues to make Cambria City a true ethnic center.
Gary Kozak
Johnstown
