Certain religious terminology should never be used to describe profane things. One such religious term that is constantly misused is the term immaculate. Immaculate is a term to be used when speaking about the mother of God alone.
Yet, how often is this term misappropriated and used to describe passing and worldly things?
Realtors use the term immaculate to refer to prize homes. Dry cleaners promised to return garments in immaculate condition. Steelers fans use the term immaculate to refer to the historical minutia of footnoted sports trivia.
With the first beat of our woman’s immaculate heart at the moment of her immaculate conception, the blessed Virgin Mary loved God more than it was possible for all angels and men to love God together in time and in eternity combined.
Our Lord promised Sister Lucy of Fatima that one day the Immaculate Heart of Mary would save Russia and convert Russia to the ancient Catholic faith, and immediately afterward bring peace to the world – to our world now washed in death, an apostasy, sin, despair, modernism and war.
The immaculate heart of Mary presupposes the Immaculate Conception of Mary. Mary under the title of her immaculate conception also is the patroness of these United States.
God is still God. I wish to remind Steelers fans that God will not allow to go unpunished the continued misuse of the word immaculate, which should be used only in reference to his most holy mother – who is also our mother, too.
Robert T. Dow
St. Michael
