Thomas Jefferson said, “Educate and inform the whole mass of the people, they are the only sure reliance for the preservation of our liberty.”
Today our Bill of Rights and Constitution are being biased and perverted by some media and politicians. We do have the right for a peaceful demonstration, but violence or threat of violence is a crime.
The media try to confuse us – a crime is a crime. Read careful our Bill of Rights.
Many have never read it. Our Constitution says we have the right to defend our life, liberty and property. We do not have the right to harm others and destroy others’ property.
When this happens, it becomes criminal. We do have the right to protest, but peacefully and with no violence or threat of violence. Beware of propaganda tools, which in my opinion are trying to divide us. We the people, that is an abuse of our Bill of Rights and Constitution.
Mahatma Gandhi said, “If you want to change the world, start with yourself.”
Remember God’s words to reread the Bible, his commandments, listen to all our religious leaders and what they teach.
We are one people. Bless all residents and this valley with peace.
Lindy Yutzy
Johnstown
