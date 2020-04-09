A previous writer made unsubstantiated statements about the Second Amendment of the Bill of Rights. He contradicts James Madison’s written letters on his thoughts during the composing of this document. He offered no evidence in support of any of his assertions.
All states almost certainly had militias prior to the formation of a stronger central government. This is irrelevant. Only the slave-dependent economies would be threatened if their own gun-toting posses were to be eliminated in favor of a national system of defense.
Little controversy existed about gun controls and interpretation of the Second Amendment, even by the NRA, until about 45 years ago, including gun-carrying restrictions in the Old Wild West and the outlawing of machine guns in the early 20th century after unacceptable carnage.
Present-day gun extremists still can’t explain the use of the collective nouns “the people” and “militias.” The Bill of Rights offers protections to groups as well as individuals (e.g., the press). These days, Supreme Court justices are chosen solely for their willingness to defend partisan views, where once they had real constitutional credentials and, fittingly, their stance on any possible ruling was unexplored.
As to owning weapons to counter tyranny, who is to decide when that occurs? Does fascism qualify? There is an unchecked fascist in the White House now (look up the definition). If, beyond all rational belief, the government could be overthrown, what’s to stop the next group of malcontents from doing the same? Once that door is opened, we can never go back to peaceful elections. Only common sense and an educated and engaged citizenry can counter tyranny.
Carol J. Harp
Ebensburg
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.