A recent column by James Edwards, “Are we similar to Byzantine Empire?” doesn’t mention the foremost reason for the decline from which it never recovered.
It is the same reason we see in Sudan and Ukraine now – violence.
The Greek-speaking Christian Roman Empire of the East known as New Rome was founded on May 11, 330 A.D., and was centered as an ancient Greek colony on the Bosphorus Byzantine.
It was constantly attacked from the south by those who said Jesus denied this country and was never crucified.
But from the west came the fourth crusade from 1202-1204 A.D., known as the Sack of Constantinople, where it was attacked, looted and desecrated. Constantinople was the richest city at the time and the Church of the Holy Wisdom was the largest church.
Moshe received a directive from HaShem of thou shall not kill. Jains have advocated non-violence as the highest ideal. The Buddhists seek ahimsa or non-injury and suffering to all beings.
Constantinople flourished until May 29, 1453.
The book “The Secret Intelligence of Water” sees the universe as living, thinking beings, which also includes animals, trees, plants and cells.
The denial of climate change is the greatest violence along with greed.
Frank Porembka
Ligonier
