William Lloyd’s column on Feb. 13, “Only Republican voters can save Democracy” was laughably predictable, but nonetheless frightening. His final paragraph asks whether Republican voters will continue to support candidates who defend extremism?
If I support a candidate whose platform defends law and order, the right to
bear arms, recognizes private property, lower energy costs, lower taxes, secure borders, less government interference and more personal freedom, then call me an extremist.
The most startling portion of Lloyd’s article is that he not once condones the radicals in his party, namely ANTIFA, that partake in domestic terrorism.
Lloyd, where was your outrage last year when chaos ran rampant in Democrat-controlled cities? Violence is never an acceptable alternative. I ask you to use your next column to apologize for your hypocrisy.
John Machuta III
Johnstown
