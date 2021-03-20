Saturday should be a day to mourn this disgraceful anniversary of U.S. foreign policy violence.
If you or a loved one is graduating from high school this year, you were likely born in 2003. That was 18 years (a lifetime) ago when America’s notoriously unjustified invasion of Iraq began under the campaign name “shock and awe” which terrorized Baghdad, the capitol city of Iraq and eventually much of the country. This horrific and costly war was declared “illegal” by the United Nations Secretary General in September 2004.
The U.S. bombing in Syria late last month is a continuation of that same war.
The seemingly endless invasion and occupation of Iraq is part of the larger, nearly 20-year long, multi-nation, so-called war on terror with a current price tag of more than $6.4 trillion and a direct war death toll of more than 800,000 people (Brown University, Watson Institute, Costs of War Project).
The Pentagon (U.S. Department of Defense headquarters) and their reliably compliant media, conservative think tanks, bipartisan hawkish political leaders and other powerful ruling class interests are unlikely to identify militarism’s harmful drain on our economy.
The massive expense of endless violent military aggression abroad is linked here at home with the violence resulting from a lack of resources for basic human needs, such as health care for everyone, a living wage income, public funded higher education, housing security, environmental sustainability and the ability to bring the COVID-19 virus under control with minimal loss of life.
Larry Blalock
Johnstown
