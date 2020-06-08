Some believe the president has limited coronavirus deaths. One of the countries that has dealt with it the best is Vietnam, which shares a long border with China.
The government took fast action. Out of a population of 97 million, it had 328 cases and no deaths at the time of this writing. Early on, Donald Trump said it was nothing and that it was a Democrat hoax. His denial prevented fast response.
So here we are, a country of 330 million, with 1.34 million cases and 107,682 deaths. Our country has severe problems because of the coronavirus that are going to be with us for years. Vietnam became fully open May 15.
So who do you think handled it better?
Dave Jenkins
Westmont
