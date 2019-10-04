VFW Post 155 at Lambert Avenue, Johnstown, celebrated its 100th anniversary Sept. 7. Active veterans and social members gathered at Post 155 and Menoher Home for a celebration.
Rep. Jim Rigby, Junior Vice Bob Pegs and county Commissioner B.J. Smith were there to honor our veterans. There was a full house of good spirit – always at this post.
The present commander, Ron “Sarge” Miller, and his fellow officers run a tight ship, raising money through the post and home association.
They donate thousands of dollars to youth groups, charities, scholarships, men’s home and whoever needs help.
This is one great post. So I say here’s a toast to a great Post 155, and many more years.
Butch Sheehan
Geistown Borough
