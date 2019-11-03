I was surprised at the tone and accusations in the letter by Theresa Lengenfelder (“County’s veterans deserve more help,” Oct. 28) leveled at our three county commissioners.
I have stated many times in the introductions of elected officials at the federal, state and local levels of the tremendous support that veterans receive from those officials, as they should. The men and women of this county have answered the call to defend our freedoms in all the wars and conflicts and deserve this support.
Recent events that I know the three commissioners have attend and supported are:
• Walk for heroes: Seven-mile walk with contributions going to VCI.
• Military spouse’s appreciation event.
• Langerholc veteran’s breakfast.
• CCWM military museum unveiling of new kiosk.
• VCI salute to veterans dinner.
• Planning meetings for the Michael Strank 100th birthday events.
There are many other events held at local VFWs and Legions to inform veterans of their rights, benefits and how the county’s programs of assistance can help them.
These are continuous programs, not just during the political season, and are the same robust programs that have continued since Commissioner Douglas Lengenfelder held the office.
I might add that Douglas Lengenfelder also greatly supported veterans in all ends of the county, and I have thanked him many times for his support and I do so again.
One last item. Please learn more about how our community is going to celebrate Strank’s 100th birthday with events during the month of November. He was an Iwo Jima flag-raiser from Johnstown.
A true American hero.
Robert Eyer
Portage Township
