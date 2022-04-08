The Veterans Administration has decided to drop thousands of veterans and their families from the department’s caregiver program. The elimination of any amount of veterans from this program will deprive veterans and their families of help and protection they have earned and deserved.
It is unfair that veterans with moderate care will suffer from the deprivation of this service, and the monthly small stipend that has made a difference for them.
The Veterans Senate Affairs committee will begin hearings on this action, and even though Sens. Pat Toomey and Bob Casey are not on the committee, contacting them will be valuable in stopping this proposal.
Joseph G. Antal
Ebensburg
