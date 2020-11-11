A wonderful program called Coming Home shows families reuniting after military members return from deployments.
These men and women leave their families to support this country, protecting the freedoms that fellow patriots
from previous conflicts fought hard to secure.
The spouses and children continue their lives, waiting patiently for the deployments to end, all the while expressing pride in the paths their spouses or parents chose.
Yet, back home, privileged professional athletes who mostly got scholarships to pay for their college educations take a knee in disrespect to those who actually sacrificed something for the good of the nation.
Most of these athletes never spent lengthy time in other countries or they would know that, even with its faults, the United States, at least for now, stands for the freedom to choose the path of your life. That doesn’t mean destroying the country because of whatever you think you are owed.
We celebrate our veterans in November, but they did not fight and die for socialism. These men and women of all faiths and cultures believed in freedom, not government control of their existences.
As Helen Keller expressed, “The only thing worse than being blind is having sight but no vision.”
So, I say, I’m sorry to those wonderful people who believed in something more than themselves. Their families’ freedoms may not be protected.
God, please forgive us for trying to throw away the amazing gift that is the United States of America not the Union of Socialist Anarchists.
Theresa Lengenfelder
Johnstown
