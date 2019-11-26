Letter to the editor | Veteran thanks couple By Nick Spadone 1 hr ago I would like to thank the generous couple who honored a veteran by thanking him for his service and paying for my beer at a local restaurant in Richland Township. Thank you again, and God bless. Nick SpadoneWindber Tags Couple Veteran Richland Catering Thanks Nick Spadone Restaurant Letter Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Hall, JoAn JoAn F., 10 A.M. St. Benedict Catholic Church. (Henderson Funeral Home-East Hills, 2503 Bedford St.) Leone, Rhoda Rhoda M. (Caliri), 10 a.m. at Meek & Dalla Valle Funeral Home, Windber. Bermosk, Minnie Minnie L., Friends received from 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel. Funeral Mass to begin at 11:00 A.M. at Our Mother of Sorrows. Entombment, Grandview Mausoleum. Hoover, Scott Scott G., Friends received from 3:00 P.M. until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 P.M. at Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd. Military Ritual to follow at Funeral Home by VFW Post 155. Paruch, Olga Olga B., 90, East Conemaugh. (Baker-Harris Funeral Chapel, 229-231 First Street, Conemaug) Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMexican restaurant adds spice to West Hills menuPHOTO GALLERY | Conemaugh Township’s Nail earns heart-felt MVP in Santa Fund Soccer ClassicPHOTO GALLERY | Richland holds off Bishop McDevitt, advances to PIAA semifinalSomerset company launches new line of work bootsTwo local companies make Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania listFront Lines | Dispatcher steps up to save teenPrimanti Bros. restaurant set for grand opening, first 100 customers Wednesday get free sandwiches for yearPolice: Windber woman assaulted girlRichland faces formidable PIAA challenge in Bishop McDevitt (WITH PICKS)Cambria County Prison water shut-off notice ‘a procedural matter’ Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
