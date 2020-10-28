The Oct. 17 paper was one for the record books.
The effort to disregard history and whitewash socialism was as impressive as it was disturbing. The truly concerning issue is they are no longer hiding who they are and what they believe.
I never thought I’d read a quote from Karl Marx in my local paper that was done in such a matter-of-fact way.
Sadly, the generations that knew better have or are passing away. Our educational system has been overrun with fellow travelers who have done an amazing job of rewriting history. The press is their willing accomplice. The story of Venezuela’s self-inflicted destruction after turning socialist should be the first lesson taught to our young people in school. It isn’t and it’s barely mentioned in the press.
I was especially impressed with the explained differentiation of socialism and communism. Best description I ever heard was that socialists are communists that haven’t yet disarmed the population.
Sadly, it looks like our country is following the cycle of civilization lockstep. It begins with bondage and follows with spiritual faith, courage, liberty, abundance, selfishness, complacency, apathy, dependence and back to bondage.
How long do we have? Socialism, the American spirit and our Constitution do not play well together.
It won’t be a pleasant exchange. Free people used look to the press for unbiased information. Social media are censoring the Biden family scandal. This paper buried it in the back of the classified section.
Nice work, comrades.
Shawn Kaufman
Johnstown
