When we veterans have medical problems, there is always someone to turn to no matter where you live ... that being the Veterans Administration. We have served our country honorably, and now need some help with our problems. So if you served during any conflict or time of peace, the VA has your back. As for myself, my body has aches and pains, plus the need for medications that I take daily.
When you left the service, the most important paper you received was your DD214. This lets the VA know when and where you served, your enlistment and discharge dates, plus other pertinent information. With this form, the VA can help you no matter what your personal or medical challenges may be.
So don't hesitate to call them and make an appointment. They help us every day and, God willing, they will continue to help us until death do us part.
Terry Lee Shuler
U.S. Air Force Veteran
Nanty Glo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.