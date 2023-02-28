During the years, many advances have been made in health care, among which is the switch from tertiary to primary care.
Primary care can be defined as, “… a whole-of-society approach to effectively organize and strengthen national health systems to bring services for health and well being closer to communities.” (World Health Organization)
Unfortunately, many people neglect to utilize this type of health care, patients and physicians. Many clients enter medical facilities seeking treatment for moderate and serious medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer and high blood pressure.
Some examples of primary care – services such as screenings, dental check-ups and vaccinations are key to keeping people of all ages healthy. (Healthy People 2030)
Many health care facilities provide services like these. There are many doctor’s offices, clinics and two hospitals within the area that provide primary care services to their communities.
“The mission of Highlands Health is to provide free and charitable medical, pharmaceutical and wellness care to the low income, uninsured and under-insured in the Laurel Highlands region.” (Highlands Health)
Additionally, because of centers like Highlands Health, everyone in the Johnstown area has access to primary care. It is vital to utilize these services not only to have a healthier community, but to promote healthy families and individuals.
Brittney M. Clawson
Central City
