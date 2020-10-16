In response to an article titled, “Public schools shouldn’t lose funding,” by Jerry Zahorchak in The Tribune-Democrat.
We use an antiquated system to fund our schools, namely the real estate taxes.
Using this system guarantees that districts with fewer and fewer taxable properties and poorer properties receive less funding.
To properly finance all our students we need a system based on a sales tax and not property taxes.
I disagree with his premise that parochial schools and private schools fail their students.
There should be a set amount of taxes appropriated for each student that would follow them wherever they attend school.
Most public schools do a good job, but they also are free to instill in our children ideas and opinions that don’t represent some people’s beliefs and in some cases even the facts.
For instance, Darwin’s theory of evolution, which is just that, a theory. Some scientists agree that this theory doesn’t make sense and instead there must be an intelligent designer to create all the intricacies of this world and heavens.
Private schools are allowed to teach ethics and morals that public schools aren’t allowed to teach.
Many private schools – not just public schools – teach college level courses.
Other equations pertaining to brick and mortar schools, those without buildings, homeschooling, charter schools, busing, etc., would need to be addressed per each student, but these are not insurmountable issues.
Each parent and child should have that choice.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
