During the years, I cared for several family members. After they died, I volunteered at a nursing home, sang in the church choir and I joined several organizations. I was on the go almost every day and I loved it.
This past summer, however, I was diagnosed with cancer. People rallied around me with prayers, phone calls and cards. I got tired easily, but I tried to get to church whenever I could. I always felt at home in church.
Then the pandemic struck and everything closed. I never dreamed they would stop having Sunday Mass, but they did. I now realize how much people need people. I needed to find other ways to connect with people.
I like getting cards and letters from other people, so maybe I should be writing a few words of encouragement to others.
In “The Holy Longing” by Ronald Rolheiser, it states that God’s presence in the world today depends on us – as Christians, we are God’s hands, feet and mouth piece in the world. God’s power is now partially dependent upon human action.
We each need to use our God-given talents to help one another. If we are unable to provide physical help, then we need to try helping in a spiritual manner, starting with prayer.
As Rolheiser says, the search for God is not a private search for what is highest for oneself. Spirituality is about a communal search for the face of God within each of us in our community.
Victoria Valeria
Hastings
