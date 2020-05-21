In Johnstown, with our 37% poverty rate, and across Pennsylvania and nationwide, 140 million residents have long been living in poverty or low wealth (Poor People’s Campaign), and are now more vulnerable in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nearly half of American workers make less than $15 per hour (The Century Foundation), and with 30 million newly unemployed, there are likely more who are now confronted with struggles such as loss of health care.
The $7.25 per hour minimum wage has not been raised in nearly 11 years, which isn’t just impossible and immoral, it’s a criminal public policy.
Many “essential workers” are risking their lives to provide medical care, testing and nursing home care while others are keeping grocery store shelves stocked and preparing and delivering food – their work is keeping us fed, healthy and alive.
Many are working for wages that are impossible to survive on.
“Essential workers” are not receiving an additional weekly check to help with expenses because they are not unemployed. They will, however, have rent and utilities to pay, transportation expenses, child care and health care needs and will struggle to purchase some of the same foods they are risking their lives to provide for us all.
As we deal with crisis issues locally, we believe the city’s $760,000 coronavirus grant must prioritize the following: housing for homeless people, forgiveness of rent and utilities, increased coronavirus testing, hospital intensive care capacity for COVID-19 cases, transparency and public input involving grant funds disbursements.
Larry Blalock
Johnstown Healthcare Rights Committee, Put People First
