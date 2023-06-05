I understand that the city of Johnstown got $28 million from the federal government. They put $2 million into the fire and police departments, which leaves
$26 million. I have a novel idea.
Instead of spending it on Main Street again, let’s get a listing of all businesses in the city of Johnstown – yes, Coopersdale, Moxham and the West End – all the businesses in the city.
The listing could be limited to those that filed a business tax and license. (Computers could spit this out in a minute or less.)
Take some of the money and give a grant to each business as a thank you for survival through the COVID-19 pandemic.
If a business could get anything from $100 to $1,000, they would be grateful and be able to build the city, possibly getting a new paint job or maybe a replacement of a sidewalk. They could help build the city a whole.
Our politicians represent the city a whole, not just downtown.
Lastly, make each grant equal. We cannot have preferences. We must grow as a complete town.
Mike Dudek
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.