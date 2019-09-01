We are all put on this earth to make it a better place for all of its inhabitants.
One of the tenants of all religions is to do good and to promote God’s command to treat all of God’s children with (the God of our choosing) love, patience, kindness, caring and respect.
The blessed John Henry Newman stated “For the good of all, we daily influence each other for good or evil, let us not be the occasion of misleading others by our silence, when we ought to speak up.”
Life requires us to make tough choices, but without utilizing the wisdom given to us by God, we are doomed to fail. Both the U.S. and the world need to wake up before it is too late.
To accomplish this, we must be open to listening to all sides about a topic with an open mind and incorporate those which are the most amenable to God’s way into our ways. Compromise is not a sign of weakness. It is a sign of strength.
Let each of us, from the president on down, practice ways that are good for all of God’s created beings no matter what religion, ethnicity, race, gender or ability.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.