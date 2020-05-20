This pandemic has exposed disparities between the reality of small business owners’ daily challenges in trying to survive and what the government sees fit to use our tax dollars for. In reviewing the federal grants opportunities daily, I see millions of dollars going toward projects in foreign countries that serve little or no improvement to our county’s betterment.
I never took the time to try to quantify the taxpayers’ cost in supporting this form of foreign aid until now. The timing seems right to question our government’s sense of fiscal responsibility on these foreign grants that serve little purpose to the United States, especially now.
In one day, I looked at all the grants set aside for foreign initiatives that have little or nothing to do with helping American businesses out. Here is what I found:
Out of 34 federal grant opportunities published, seven or 21%, were for foreign projects costing taxpayers $66,900,000.
This is just one day’s worth of grant opportunities.
Just think if we were able to use these funds to help small businesses stay afloat through these unprecedented times. To our appointed lawmakers, here’s your challenge: Since the feds already have these funds budgeted, why not redirect them to small businesses to help these folks survive and stay afloat through this pandemic. It’s a budget-neutral position with direct help to community small businesses and the millions of workers who help run these businesses all over the nation. Take action now.
Richard Lobb
Johnstown
