The state has $5 billion in unspent federal stimulus funds. The Green Agenda pushes for more clean energy – solar, wind, etc. The Left is pushing for these funds to go to development in those areas. It’s not easy being green, just ask California (solar) and Texas (wind). Both states have had serious power shortages and shutdowns.
And where will increased supply needs for electricity come from when more electric cars are in use?
Instead of reinventing the wheel, isn’t there a way to use the federal stimulus funds to help our existing coal and oil industries, and the energy they produce become cleaner? This would keep thousands of jobs in place and continue to meet our energy needs.
Karen Sroka
Windber
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.