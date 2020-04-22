In a column published on March 10 in The Tribune-Democrat, Gerald Zahorchak stated that “Pennsylvania needs to close the gap in education funding.”
I agree.
A city such as Johnstown has a shrinking population and real estate base.
The only way to properly fund our schools is to use a sales tax to cover our education costs. By doing this, we can properly distribute funds to each school district, whether it is poor or rich.
We should also partially fund private schools. Give a portion to the local school district and disburse an amount (possible 75%) to the school the child attends as long as the school meets proper education guidelines.
We further need to make sure finances go to the right areas in education.
In another edition, there was an article about nearly 10,000 state workers being paid $100,000. The highest earners are three people who get paid more than $400,000 a year.
Of the three, one is the chief investment officer at the Public School Employee’s Retirement System, and the other is the chancellor at the State System of Higher Education.
There also was an article about school board members meeting at the Union Social Club, where they discussed the hiring of friends, family members and awarding of contracts. These allegations were made by the State Ethics Commission.
Throwing money at education doesn’t always bring better results, but using funds for the right reasons and in the right areas does bring better results.
Royden Thomas
Johnstown
