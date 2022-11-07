I am sick of politics and COVID-19.
Where has common sense gone?
COVID-19 is not over. If people would just use their heads and wear a mask in close quarters and groups and stay away from others when symptomatic, we’d go a long way to better controlling COVID-19.
Also, get vaccinated. We’re more than two years in now, and no vaccine has ever had more people receive injections. It is false that large numbers of people get sick or die from the vaccine.
As we approach another election, wake up and use common sense. I am sick of the extremes of both parties, i.e., extreme liberals and extreme conservatives. The majority of people are at neither end and the danger is permitting radicals to become powerful enough to dictate laws and changes that the majority of people do not agree with.
It is time people use common sense with their votes. Vote for the person who will do the best job, not because they are a particular party or endorsed by someone. Why would you vote for candidates who are not from this state or those millionaires who are not representative of you or your area? They know nothing about your needs or the background of this region or state.
It is time that there are term limits both at the state and federal levels. Career politicians are power mongers. With term limits, our representatives, whether freshmen or tenured, would have more equal say. Additionally, it may attract better candidates.
Philip Garman
Johnstown
