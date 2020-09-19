Beginning with Adam and Eve extending to Romans 1:25, “they traded the truth for a lie” – proof humans haven’t evolved.
Unlikely they will anytime soon.
Conventions are over and the platforms never more clearly defined. Primarily, in Proverbs 16:26, the Bible states, “people work to stay alive, pressed daily by their need to eat.” There is no better plank than that for a party platform. I’ve lived it all my life, and guess what? It works.
When I read the letter from a church leader using the Forum as a confessional, I ponder his walk with God. Granted, glad I’m not judge. However, if you are voting to placate rich congregants who put money in the coffers, then that’s a disgrace.
I hear story after story of how family members have come to blows during the past three years, and that grieves me. Proof narcissism is on the rise well beyond COVID-19. Proverbs 15:18 says a hot-headed person stirs up trouble, but patient people settle fights. Unfortunately, there are those unwilling to live peaceably.
Elected officials who are not discouraging violence and strife are guilty of crimes against humanity.
We are at a crossroad, civility or insanity? It is every citizen’s right to vote in November.
Yes, polls are open. Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain who says they won’t be. The election flu won’t be a factor, as they will keep the machines clean.
Please vote common sense. God save America.
Janet Lord
Johnstown
