Sitting in a drive-through line, I could see into the fast-food restaurant. A man was at the counter ready to pay for his order. He reached into his wallet, licked/spit on his fingers, and extracted his bills from his wallet.
I was sickened at this display, but have also seen people spitting on their fingers to open plastic bags in grocery stores.
Grocery stores have antiseptic wipes for cleaning grocery carts. I have never seen anyone using them, except myself. Flu season is here, please take caution.
I applaud the store owners who provide the antiseptic wipes.
Chris Sloan
Johnstown
