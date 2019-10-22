A recent Tribune-Democrat article talked about the need to keep e-cigarettes on the market to help cigarette smokers have a tool to help them quit – despite the death toll and lung disease of young people from their use.
This is faulty reasoning. Most, if not all, health-care plans have smoking cessation programs and TV commercials give toll-free phone numbers to call for assistance in quitting.
If a food product caused as many deaths and illnesses, it would be taken off the shelves of every store where it was sold.
In the fall issue of the free magazine in Bedford County, Timeless, the Lung Disease Foundation of Central PA has an ad with its Altoona address and phone number, 814-946-2845. It has an accompanying article titled “It Is NOT COOL To Juul!”
After describing what a Juul is, the article notes that despite all the praise for them, they are neither safe nor harmless.
Even the manufacturer admits that one Juul pod “contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes” but adds that “a pack of cigarettes contains 1.28% nicotine and one Juul pod contains 5% nicotine.”
Adolescents being exposed to this much nicotine can suffer brain damage as well as irreversible lung damage.
The article says “There is no FDA oversight regarding their potentially harmful ingredients.”
The Tribune-Democrat story said 30 countries have already banned this product. Why don’t we voice our protest to our state legislators?
Wanda Barrett
Bedford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.