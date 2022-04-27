The whole world, for over a month now, has been exposed to the horrors of the war in the Ukraine. Whether by the written or the video media, the true reality of the war has been made known to all.
The only thing is that the video has shielded us from seeing dismembered men, women and children. This horror would be too much for any sensitive human being.
Because of this reporting many people wish that more could be done for the people of the Ukraine to help them to bring a successful end to the butchery. Right now some aid is coming and hopefully this and other aid will do the trick.
Yet, while almost all Americans have been touched by the reporting and the visuals, there are many still seemingly untouched by the horrors that are occurring daily in America.
There are countless abortions done legally in abortion mills such as Planned Parenthood. Somehow, this doesn’t
seem to cause the same outrage among people.
I believe that without repentance Putin and others, especially those that cooperate in supporting abortion, will spend eternity on some hot rock sharing their stories.
Father Karl Kolodziejski, OFM Conv.
administrator of St. Anne’s Church, Davidsville
