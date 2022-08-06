Thank you, Johnstown, for uniting to help the people of Ukraine. This example of unity for an invaded nation is inspiring to all and demonstrates how we, through unity, can overcome the evil of the world.
Ever since the beginning of time, there has been division and fighting (i.e., Cain and Abel). Division becomes a problem when one segment of society perceives another different segment as being a threat. That perceived threat then leads to fear and fear leads to hatred.
We all must fight fear (which is an irrational form of caution) and realize that those others who are different from us are also children of the same God and are as beloved by God as we are. The “other” is really our “brother.”
Unity does not require uniformity; but it will require acceptance, love and compassion. God bless us all.
FATHER ANDREW CLARKE
JOHNSTOWN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.