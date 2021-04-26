The United Nations Small Arms Treaty, which will interfere with our Second Amendment, is again being discussed. It is completely unacceptable that the UN should have any say regarding our constitutionally guaranteed rights, but that is exactly what will happen if the U.S. becomes a signatory of this treaty.
Write to your senators and express your disgust at the very idea of this mostly worthless world body interfering in America’s Constitution.
Barry Orner
Johnstown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.