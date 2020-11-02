Thank you, Carol Sarlouis (Oct. 17, “Printing only one side becomes biased”) for so eloquently saying in your letter what so many of us are seeing concerning the bias in The Tribune-Democrat’s political coverage.
You are so right.
The Tribune is failing Johnstown and surrounding areas in a big way. This makes me sad because I have enjoyed other features in the paper, but I am tired of it making me angry.
Want an example?
Just read the editor’s column in the paper this same date.
Shameful.
Mary Reckner
Hollsopple
