The editorial board spends time deciding what it desires to say about a chosen topic that it selects to expound upon in a column. I am asking the board to consider discussing the constitutional mandates that this country was founded upon and to educate the public about these matters.
Neither the GOP nor some of the Democratic Party members seem to know what it means to take an oath to uphold the Constitution. Both state and federal elected representatives and senators, as well as the president, swear upon induction into their respective roles to uphold the United States Constitution.
If you would consider devoting your editorial page to the education of the electorate as to what requirements these elected officials have to the Constitution, not the party, maybe our democracy would be better off for it.
Civics needs to be an important segment of our educational process in order to have a well-educated electorate, so that well informed choices can be made concerning candidates Hopefully, this may lead to a truly representative democracy.
The country’s security and well-being can become the norm rather than the exception.
Pat Vaneman
Johnstown
