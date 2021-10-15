Many people of good will, who care deeply about the future of America and the world, disagree on the path forward.
Their letters to the editor, though interesting and entertaining, change nobody’s mind. They reveal that the country is divided without revealing why.
Philosophers long have pondered whether fate or freewill determines human behavior. Maybe it’s a combination, but with Donald Trump supporters, it must be fate.
Anyone with a fragment of freewill should be able to reason that continuing to believe his endless lies will never make them true.
Maybe something deeper is going on.
What about reincarnation? Accepting that idea shouldn’t be much of a stretch for those who believe in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy, a flat earth and the “Big Lie.”
Trump’s narcissistic, autocratic behavior is reminiscent of an European monarch from a colonial era, and his sup- porters’ loyalty is like that of adoring peasants.
Bleed-over from past lives could explain the sycophantic behavior of Rudy Guilliani, Mike Lindell and Sidney Powell, and of the Republicans who are performing forensic election audits.
Whatever the case, although this isn’t the 16th century, “The emperor is wearing no clothes,” and in November 2020, the majority of voters were disgusted by the spectacle and unafraid to say so.
To borrow from Alfred Lord Tennyson – “Ours is not to reason why, ours but to do or die.”
Maybe that’s because, while doing or dying can be difficult, reasoning why is impossible.
Nick Russian
Shade Township
