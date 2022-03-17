Is there a reader who can help me understand current events?
A rogue political leader has directed the invasion of a sovereign country and is ordering the murder of its citizens, including women and children. This same leader is sending its young Russian soldiers to their death.
What is the rest of the world doing about it?
Oil imports of petroleum from Russia have been terminated. But how much effect will this have on the actions of an egocentric madman? I don’t know.
I’m pretty sure this person is not the reason for escalated fuel prices. American oil companies set the price of our petroleum products. They are making record profits. Are they greedily taking advantage of the situation?
Finally, I read that America is exporting petroleum to China, Mexico and others. Why?
What has Mexico done for America, other than harboring drug cartels? China isn’t exactly our best friend, either.
How soon we forget. When an earlier person was ordering the killing of Europeans, the world didn’t act until it was too late.
Please help me understand the world today.
Terry Crissey
Elton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.