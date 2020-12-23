At the one-room schoolhouse I attended, a grade was given on report cards for citizenship. Since a grade was also given for conduct, a clear definition of citizenship was not to be understood.
Throughout the years, I’ve finally concluded that citizenship is public ministry and to grade well in citizenship is to examine the character and relationship of self, others and institutions.
The elements of citizenship are good character including honesty, trust, truth, compassion, forgiveness, transparency, patience, temperance, etc. They are power packed elements and free to all. So are the elements of bad character including cheating, lying, deceiving, hate, jealousy, greed, etc.
Donald Trump has ripped the scab from the dark side of humanity and is a disgrace to the dignity of citizenship and of the presidency of the United States.
Sadly, many good citizens have been misled and misinformed to the point they can’t differentiate pro-life from pro-reproduction, spirituality from religion, truth from lies, etc.
They are led by pictures of babies that nothing else matters. Never mind the crimes involved in forced pregnancies and the need to educate young females to seek treatment if sexually violated, never mind having open discussions about sex and reproductive health, never mind the fact that reproduction be postponed until duties of responsible parenthood can be met.
The fact those professing to be pro-life who deny access to affordable health care are liars unto themselves.
We must encourage and educate our young to understand citizenship as public ministry.
Etta Albright
Cresson
