I recently attended several end-of-year high school basketball playoff games at Pitt-Johnstown’s sports arena, which is a wonderful venue to watch the contests.
However, the seating was horrendous.
The aisles were so close together that your knees were hitting into the person in front of you, and the knees of the people in back of you were hitting into your back. People were climbing all over each other all night.
I would hope that if funds are available in the future, UPJ could correct this situation.
Al Meehleib
Davidsville
